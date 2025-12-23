Left Menu

DSTI Backs SIU Probe Into Irregular Vaccine R&D Contracts

The DSTI acknowledged that it is “fully aware of the issues referred to in the SIU’s proclamation,” noting that these concerns had already prompted internal scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 19:52 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) has formally pledged its full cooperation with South Africa’s Special Investigating Unit (SIU), following the launch of an investigation into allegations of serious maladministration, improper conduct and possible unlawful activities within the department’s project funding processes.

The probe comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a proclamation authorising the SIU to investigate procurement and funding decisions related to four major project agreements involving vaccine research and development. These projects were executed through DSTI’s associated entities—the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA), the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

In an official statement, the DSTI reiterated its commitment to transparent, ethical and accountable governance. The department emphasised that it “remains committed to upholding clean and ethical governance within the department and its entities,” and expressed full support for the SIU’s investigative mandate. It also underscored the department’s broader commitment to ensuring that South Africa builds sustainable, sovereign vaccine manufacturing capacity to enhance national health security and reduce future dependency on global supply chains.

The DSTI acknowledged that it is “fully aware of the issues referred to in the SIU’s proclamation,” noting that these concerns had already prompted internal scrutiny. For several months, under the guidance of the Director-General, the department has been undertaking a proactive internal process to verify the allegations and address any potential irregularities linked to the funding agreements mentioned in the SIU’s directive.

This internal review remains ongoing, signalling the department’s intention to take corrective steps where required, strengthen oversight mechanisms and prevent governance lapses in future research and innovation investments.

The SIU’s investigation is expected to examine whether procurement rules were followed, whether contracts were awarded appropriately, and whether any officials or third parties engaged in misconduct, mismanagement or fraud. The outcome will likely influence future practices around government-funded research, the governance of scientific institutions, and South Africa’s broader innovation ecosystem.

The DSTI’s assurance of cooperation is a key development, reflecting a broader governmental stance on accountability and institutional integrity—particularly in strategic areas such as vaccine research, science, and innovation, which are vital for national development and public trust.

