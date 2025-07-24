Left Menu

Tesla's Tightrope: Navigating Declining EV Sales and Autonomous Driving Challenges

Tesla, under CEO Elon Musk, is grappling with declining electric vehicle sales and slow progress in autonomous driving. Despite ambitious plans to launch robotaxi services across multiple states, regulatory approvals remain a significant hurdle. Falling sales and competitive pressures underscore the challenges Tesla faces in sustaining its market dominance.

Updated: 24-07-2025 16:14 IST
Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk are facing mounting challenges as the automaker grapples with declining electric vehicle sales and a stagnant autonomous driving sector. Despite Musk's ambitious plans to introduce robotaxi services in several U.S. states, regulatory hurdles pose a significant barrier to these plans.

On a recent earnings call, Musk announced intentions to launch robotaxi operations in states including California, Nevada, Arizona, and Florida, aiming to cover half the U.S. population by year-end. However, the current operations in Austin, Texas, remain limited to a small fleet unavailable to the public.

Sales for Tesla's electric vehicles slumped by 13% in the first half of this year, attributed to an aging lineup and repercussions from Musk's political activism. Economic projections indicate challenging quarters ahead, as Tesla races to overcome regulatory challenges and deliver on its bold autonomous driving promises.

