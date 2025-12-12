California Challenges Trump's H-1B Visa Fee

California and multiple other U.S. states are poised to challenge President Donald Trump's recent move to impose a hefty $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas. The legal action, announced by California Attorney General Rob Bonta, seeks to prevent what the states argue is an unlawful fee that exceeds the power granted by federal immigration law.

The H-1B visa program is a critical conduit for U.S. companies, especially in the tech sector, to attract highly skilled foreign workers. Firms typically incur fees ranging from $2,000 to $5,000 to secure these visas, substantially lower than the new fee proposed in September by the Trump administration.

This lawsuit is the latest in a series of legal challenges to the fee, with critics asserting that it undermines the U.S. economy by deterring essential talent. The White House, however, maintains that the fee is a necessary step to curb abuse of the H-1B program.

