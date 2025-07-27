Rising Stars and Olympic Legends: A Dramatic Swim Championship Unfolds

China's 12-year-old swimming prodigy Yu Zidi is making waves at the world championships in Singapore. Competing alongside Olympic champion Summer McIntosh, Yu's impressive performance in the women's 200 metres individual medley heats highlights the young swimmer's high potential.

With a time of 2 minutes and 11.90 seconds, Yu surpassed expectations and qualified for the semi-finals despite being just a second short of her personal best. At the national championships in Shenzhen, she had already captured attention by clinching titles in the 400 IM and 200 butterfly events.

The championships saw several surprises, including Olympic champion Torri Huske missing her event due to illness and reigning champion Erika Fairweather disqualified for a false start. The fierce competition continues as Olympic champions Australia face the U.S. for relay gold.

(With inputs from agencies.)