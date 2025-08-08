IKEA Expands Digital Footprint in China Through JD.com Partnership

Swedish furniture giant IKEA has unveiled its new digital storefront on Chinese ecommerce platform JD.com, aiming to capture a larger share of the competitive online market in China. To entice shoppers, IKEA is offering exclusive products, including a gaming chair and desk, along with special opening discounts.

The move to JD.com complements IKEA's existing presence on Alibaba's Tmall, signaling its strategy to leverage multiple channels to attract customers. Tolga Oncu, retail operations manager at Ingka Group, emphasized the opportunity to acquire new customers through JD.com's vast logistics network.

This expansion is part of Ingka's significant investment plan in China, valued at 6.3 billion yuan, set to unfold by 2027. Despite the competitive landscape, IKEA is optimistic about its growth prospects as it continues to open new physical stores throughout the region.