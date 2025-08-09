Left Menu

Cultural Controversy: Adidas' Oaxaca Slip-On Sparks Debate

Adidas faces criticism in Mexico after launching 'Oaxaca Slip-On' shoes designed by Willy Chavarria. Critics argue the design appropriates traditional Mexican sandals. The Mexican government seeks legal recourse to support Indigenous artisans, amidst ongoing disputes with global fashion firms over cultural appropriation issues.

Updated: 09-08-2025 01:36 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 01:36 IST
Mexico is pressing footwear company Adidas for restitution after designer Willy Chavarria, in collaboration with the firm, unveiled a shoe inspired by traditional Indigenous sandals. The 'Oaxaca Slip-On' has sparked controversy, with critics accusing it of cultural appropriation without crediting local artisans.

The design, featuring a sneaker sole combined with a huarache sandal weave, has drawn backlash for its manufacturing in China, despite being named after a southern Mexican state known for crafting such sandals. Critics argue Oaxacan artisans receive no recognition or benefit from the multinational's release.

President Claudia Sheinbaum and Deputy Culture Minister Marina Nunez have addressed the issue publicly, indicating the government's intention to pursue legal action. This incident marks another attempt by Mexico to safeguard its cultural heritage against global fashion brands, previously targeting firms like Inditex and Louis Vuitton.

