Left Menu

Navigating the AI-Powered Future: Insights from Prateek Kithania

Prateek Kithania demystifies AI, advising companies and educational institutions on responsible AI adoption. He highlights jobs vulnerable to AI disruption, while championing careers that require empathy, creativity, and a human touch, which AI cannot replicate. Prateek seeks to prepare Indians for AI's evolving impact on workforces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 09-08-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 12:23 IST
Navigating the AI-Powered Future: Insights from Prateek Kithania
  • Country:
  • United States

Prateek Kithania, a prominent figure in the tech industry, is on a mission to make artificial intelligence more accessible and less intimidating. Drawing on his extensive background in technology, data analysis, and human behavior, Kithania helps businesses, startups, and educational institutions responsibly embrace AI. His approach is both straightforward and relatable, simplifying complex concepts without resorting to jargon.

According to Kithania, certain job categories are particularly vulnerable to automation. Roles such as call center agents, ticket agents, legal assistants, and basic accounting are already feeling the impact of AI technologies like chatbots and automation. However, he emphasizes that not all is bleak; many jobs requiring human touch and creativity remain critical, as AI cannot replace empathy or hands-on expertise. These include professions in healthcare, arts, trades, and education.

As AI continues to infiltrate various job sectors, Kithania advises individuals to focus on careers emphasizing empathy, creativity, and problem-solving skills, which AI technologies cannot easily mimic. His insights offer a balanced view, advocating for both adaptation to AI advancements and the nurturing of uniquely human talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025