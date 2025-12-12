Empowerment Through Direct Cash: Tamil Nadu's Feminine Renaissance
The Tamil Nadu government, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, expands the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (KMUT), a scheme providing Rs 1,000 monthly to women heads of families. This initiative reaches 17 lakh additional beneficiaries, promoting women's economic empowerment and meeting a key electoral promise of the DMK.
- Country:
- India
The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M K Stalin, unveiled the second phase of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (KMUT) in a bid to enhance women's economic empowerment. The welfare program provides Rs 1,000 monthly to women heads of families.
Marking this significant milestone, ATM cards were distributed to ten women by the Chief Minister himself. He highlighted the state's 16% GSDP achievement and emphasized women's rightful share in economic progress.
Stalin expressed his vision for the initiative as a transformative chapter in women's advancement and reaffirmed his support for their growth. The rollout was celebrated with testimonials from beneficiaries, illustrating the scheme's positive impacts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
