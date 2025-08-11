Ford's $2 Billion EV Revolution: Louisville Plant to Pioneer Affordable Electric Trucks

Ford Motor Co. announced a significant $2 billion investment to convert its Louisville Assembly Plant in Kentucky, which has produced gas vehicles for 70 years, into an electric vehicle manufacturing facility. This marks a key step in Ford's goal to create affordable EVs that surpass competitive models in design, technology, and cost-efficiency.

Despite policy challenges from the Trump administration, such as cuts to EV incentives, Ford and other auto industry leaders remain committed to an electric future. Among the first models from the revamped Louisville line will be a midsize, four-door electric pickup truck set for release in 2027, aimed at both domestic and international markets.

Ford views this as a 'Model T moment' for its EV strategy, emphasizing an innovative, universal production platform. The investment is expected to strengthen Ford's domestic supply chain and secure thousands of jobs, reinforcing Kentucky's position at the forefront of EV innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)