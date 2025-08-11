Aadhaar Face Authentication Surges to 200 Crore Transactions

Aadhaar transactions conducted with face recognition technology have surged to 200 crore within six months, according to an official statement released Monday.

In August, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) marked the significant milestone, underscoring the country's swift transition to seamless, secure, and paperless authentication. The statement revealed that transaction numbers jumped from 50 crore by mid-2024 to 100 crore by January 2025, before doubling again to reach the landmark 200 crore.

Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO of UIDAI, highlighted the collaborative efforts with governments, banks, and service providers to enhance the success of Aadhaar Face Authentication. This achievement signifies the scalability of the system and exemplifies India's digital readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)