Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tango: An Economic Roller Coaster

President Donald Trump's tariff policies since taking office have rattled global markets and reshaped international trade dynamics. A series of fluctuating duties targeted at Mexico, Canada, China, and other partners have fostered widespread economic uncertainty, with significant escalations and negotiations shaping the global economic landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 12:21 IST
Trump's Tariff Tango: An Economic Roller Coaster
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Since Donald Trump assumed the presidency in January, his aggressive tariff policies have consistently shocked financial markets and injected uncertainty into the global economy.

A timeline of significant developments begins in February with a series of tariffs imposed on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China, while negotiations and revisions have led to fluctuating duties over subsequent months.

Various agreements and disagreements with countries like the UK, China, Japan, and the EU consistently underscore Trump's unpredictable approach, leaving markets and global economies on alert for further escalations or concessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025