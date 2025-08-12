Trump's Tariff Tango: An Economic Roller Coaster
President Donald Trump's tariff policies since taking office have rattled global markets and reshaped international trade dynamics. A series of fluctuating duties targeted at Mexico, Canada, China, and other partners have fostered widespread economic uncertainty, with significant escalations and negotiations shaping the global economic landscape.
Since Donald Trump assumed the presidency in January, his aggressive tariff policies have consistently shocked financial markets and injected uncertainty into the global economy.
A timeline of significant developments begins in February with a series of tariffs imposed on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China, while negotiations and revisions have led to fluctuating duties over subsequent months.
Various agreements and disagreements with countries like the UK, China, Japan, and the EU consistently underscore Trump's unpredictable approach, leaving markets and global economies on alert for further escalations or concessions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
From Imitator to Innovator: China's Cool Factor Revolutionizes Global Tech and Business
High-Stakes Trade Talks: US and China Negotiations Move to Stockholm
Euro Rises on U.S.-EU Trade Pact Amid Global Economic Focus
Torrential Rains in Northern China: A Shift in Climate Patterns
Global Trade Deal Boosts Stocks Amid Crucial Policy Week