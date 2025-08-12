Trump's Tariff Tango: An Economic Roller Coaster

Since Donald Trump assumed the presidency in January, his aggressive tariff policies have consistently shocked financial markets and injected uncertainty into the global economy.

A timeline of significant developments begins in February with a series of tariffs imposed on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China, while negotiations and revisions have led to fluctuating duties over subsequent months.

Various agreements and disagreements with countries like the UK, China, Japan, and the EU consistently underscore Trump's unpredictable approach, leaving markets and global economies on alert for further escalations or concessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)