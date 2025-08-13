Russia Curtails Foreign Messaging Apps to Push Local Digital Sovereignty

Russia has initiated restrictions on voice calls through messaging apps Telegram and WhatsApp, accusing them of non-compliance with Russian legal requirements. This move is part of Moscow's broader effort to decrease dependency on foreign technology as it pursues 'digital sovereignty'.

The restrictions, confirmed by Reuters, specifically target calls, while platform functionality remains otherwise unaffected. Russian authorities have urged these apps to prevent usage for fraud and terrorism.

Critics raise concerns over the potential for increased state surveillance with Russia's new messaging app, while the restrictions continue unless the foreign platforms comply entirely with Russian laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)