Left Menu

Russia Curtails Foreign Messaging Apps to Push Local Digital Sovereignty

Russia is restricting calls on Telegram and WhatsApp, accusing these foreign-owned platforms of non-compliance with Russian laws. Moscow aims to reduce reliance on foreign technology, promoting its own state-backed messaging service. Restrictions may lift if platforms comply fully with Russian regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:35 IST
Russia Curtails Foreign Messaging Apps to Push Local Digital Sovereignty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia has initiated restrictions on voice calls through messaging apps Telegram and WhatsApp, accusing them of non-compliance with Russian legal requirements. This move is part of Moscow's broader effort to decrease dependency on foreign technology as it pursues 'digital sovereignty'.

The restrictions, confirmed by Reuters, specifically target calls, while platform functionality remains otherwise unaffected. Russian authorities have urged these apps to prevent usage for fraud and terrorism.

Critics raise concerns over the potential for increased state surveillance with Russia's new messaging app, while the restrictions continue unless the foreign platforms comply entirely with Russian laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025