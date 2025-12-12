Ukraine's Reconstruction Plans: Tensions Between Moscow and Washington

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov remarked that Moscow has not yet reviewed U.S. proposals following the latest discussions with Ukraine. He implied that Russia might have reservations about elements of these offers.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed Kyiv's alignment with the U.S. on critical facets of post-war rebuilding negotiations, which included talking with Jared Kushner. These talks center around the establishment of an investment fund focused on rare metals.

Moscow is also keen on luring foreign investment, especially after reports about the U.S. peace plan proposing investment in Russian rare earths. Ushakov indicated skepticism towards this plan's attractiveness, while calling for forthcoming collective security guarantees during ongoing deliberations.

