Ukraine's Reconstruction Plans: Tensions Between Moscow and Washington

Moscow has not seen revised U.S. proposals for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction, though it may find parts unfavorable. Ukraine aligned with the U.S. on key economic plans, focusing on rare metals. Russia seeks foreign investment and collective security guarantees, while European and Ukrainian officials prepare for further discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 15:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov remarked that Moscow has not yet reviewed U.S. proposals following the latest discussions with Ukraine. He implied that Russia might have reservations about elements of these offers.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed Kyiv's alignment with the U.S. on critical facets of post-war rebuilding negotiations, which included talking with Jared Kushner. These talks center around the establishment of an investment fund focused on rare metals.

Moscow is also keen on luring foreign investment, especially after reports about the U.S. peace plan proposing investment in Russian rare earths. Ushakov indicated skepticism towards this plan's attractiveness, while calling for forthcoming collective security guarantees during ongoing deliberations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

