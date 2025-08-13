Left Menu

Refold AI Secures $6.5 Million to Revolutionize Service Integration

Refold AI, a startup focusing on AI-native infrastructure, has raised USD 6.5 million from Eniac Ventures and Tidal Ventures. The company aims to expand its engineering team and enhance product integrations. With over 30 enterprise clients, its user base has doubled, serving 1,500 active users.

IT startup Refold AI announced a successful USD 6.5 million funding round co-led by Eniac Ventures and Tidal Ventures on Wednesday. This investment marks a significant step for the company as it emerges from stealth mode.

Other investors in this funding round included Better Capital, Ahead VC, Karman Ventures, Z21, and several angel investors. Refold AI focuses on replacing outsourced services with AI-centric infrastructure that promises better efficiency and integration.

Refold AI plans to use this infusion of capital to grow its engineering team, enrich its product offerings, and support its expanding clientele, which now includes over 30 enterprises, such as Incorta and Naehas. CEO Jugal Anchalia highlighted the need to shift from managing chaos to building robust software solutions.

