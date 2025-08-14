TECNO Spark Go 5G: Powering Young India's Digital Ambitions

TECNO, a global smartphone brand known for its cutting-edge technology, has launched the Spark Go 5G in India. This device promises to cater to the country's rapidly growing digital generation, combining next-gen features with affordability.

The Spark Go 5G, powered by 5G Carrier Aggregation and a unique 4x4 MIMO setup, ensures faster and stable connectivity, setting it apart in the entry-level segment. It also introduces a 'No Network Communication' mode, offering users control over connectivity.

Priced competitively at INR 9,999, the Spark Go 5G features the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, a 6.74-inch 120Hz display, and dual AI support for multiple Indian languages, making it a practical and empowering choice for young Indians.

(With inputs from agencies.)