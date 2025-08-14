Left Menu

TECNO Spark Go 5G: Powering Young India's Digital Ambitions

TECNO has unveiled the Spark Go 5G, designed for India's digital youth. This affordable, feature-rich smartphone offers advanced connectivity with 5G Carrier Aggregation and practical AI tools. Its lightweight design and local language support make it highly accessible, promoting TECNO's mission to empower through technology.

14-08-2025
TECNO, a global smartphone brand known for its cutting-edge technology, has launched the Spark Go 5G in India. This device promises to cater to the country's rapidly growing digital generation, combining next-gen features with affordability.

The Spark Go 5G, powered by 5G Carrier Aggregation and a unique 4x4 MIMO setup, ensures faster and stable connectivity, setting it apart in the entry-level segment. It also introduces a 'No Network Communication' mode, offering users control over connectivity.

Priced competitively at INR 9,999, the Spark Go 5G features the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, a 6.74-inch 120Hz display, and dual AI support for multiple Indian languages, making it a practical and empowering choice for young Indians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

