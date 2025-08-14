Left Menu

OPPO India Launches Revolutionary K13 Turbo Pro 5G Smartphone

OPPO India's K13 Turbo Pro 5G debuts with India’s first smartphone cooling fan and advanced features for gamers. With prices starting at ₹37,999, this device offers a 7,000mAh battery, 80W fast charging, and a 1.5K AMOLED display. It boasts superior air-cooling, enhanced gaming capabilities, and AI photography tools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 16:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
New Delhi: OPPO India will launch its K13 Turbo Pro 5G smartphone equipped with a unique cooling fan, aimed at gamers and heavy users. Available from August 15, it features OPPO's Storm Engine cooling system, a flagship processor, and a powerful 7,000mAh battery for sustained high performance.

The Storm Engine provides 220% more airflow and 20% better cooling efficiency than conventional systems. Designed over four years, it uses a micro centrifugal fan and heat fins to prevent thermal throttling in demanding scenarios. With Snapdragon® 8s Gen 4, the device delivers impressive CPU and GPU performance.

With a starting price of ₹37,999, the K13 Turbo Pro is available in three design variants. Consumers can benefit from price discounts and EMI options. Features include a 1.5K AMOLED display, high-quality cameras, and OPPO's ColorOS 15, enhancing user experience with intelligent features and seamless operation.

