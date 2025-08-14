OPPO India Launches Revolutionary K13 Turbo Pro 5G Smartphone

New Delhi: OPPO India will launch its K13 Turbo Pro 5G smartphone equipped with a unique cooling fan, aimed at gamers and heavy users. Available from August 15, it features OPPO's Storm Engine cooling system, a flagship processor, and a powerful 7,000mAh battery for sustained high performance.

The Storm Engine provides 220% more airflow and 20% better cooling efficiency than conventional systems. Designed over four years, it uses a micro centrifugal fan and heat fins to prevent thermal throttling in demanding scenarios. With Snapdragon® 8s Gen 4, the device delivers impressive CPU and GPU performance.

With a starting price of ₹37,999, the K13 Turbo Pro is available in three design variants. Consumers can benefit from price discounts and EMI options. Features include a 1.5K AMOLED display, high-quality cameras, and OPPO's ColorOS 15, enhancing user experience with intelligent features and seamless operation.