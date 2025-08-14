Narwal Strengthens Leadership with New CSTO Ravi Tenneti

Narwal, a distinguished technology solutions firm, has appointed Ravi Tenneti as its new Chief Strategy and Technology Officer (CSTO), marking a pivotal moment in the company's strategic direction. Tenneti brings over two decades of experience from leading technology roles across Fortune 100 companies and rapidly scaling businesses.

This decision underscores Narwal's dedication to enhancing its AI-focused vision, positioning it as a trusted ally in AI, Data, and Quality Engineering services. Ravi Tenneti's leadership is anticipated to accelerate Narwal's ability to transition client projects from pilot stages to production efficiently and confidently.

Narwal is recognized for its customer-centric approach, aiding enterprises in modernizing platforms, operationalizing AI, and securing consistent digital achievements. With operations spanning the US, UK, Canada, Mexico, and India, Narwal continues to solidify its role as a crucial partner for global enterprises.