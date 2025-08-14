Vodafone Idea's Financial Struggles: A New CEO and Expansion Plans Amid Debt Crisis

Debt-laden telecommunications giant Vodafone Idea (VIL) has announced a widened consolidated loss of Rs 6,608 crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025. The mounting losses are primarily due to rising finance costs and increased government levies.

In a strategic move, Vodafone Idea's board has appointed Chief Operating Officer Abhijit Kishore as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective August 19, succeeding Akshaya Moondra whose three-year term concludes on August 18.

Despite the financial setback, Vodafone Idea has shown resilience with a 5% increase in revenue from operations, fueled by a 15% growth in average revenue per user. The company continues to push forward with its ambitious 5G expansion plan across India, while grappling with a towering debt situation.