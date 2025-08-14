Left Menu

Vodafone Idea's Financial Struggles: A New CEO and Expansion Plans Amid Debt Crisis

Vodafone Idea reported a loss of Rs 6,608 crore in Q1 2025, attributed to increased finance costs and government levies. COO Abhijit Kishore will replace Akshaya Moondra as CEO. Revenue rose 5% due to higher ARPU, while the company expanded its 5G rollout amid ongoing financial challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 21:29 IST
Vodafone Idea's Financial Struggles: A New CEO and Expansion Plans Amid Debt Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Debt-laden telecommunications giant Vodafone Idea (VIL) has announced a widened consolidated loss of Rs 6,608 crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025. The mounting losses are primarily due to rising finance costs and increased government levies.

In a strategic move, Vodafone Idea's board has appointed Chief Operating Officer Abhijit Kishore as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective August 19, succeeding Akshaya Moondra whose three-year term concludes on August 18.

Despite the financial setback, Vodafone Idea has shown resilience with a 5% increase in revenue from operations, fueled by a 15% growth in average revenue per user. The company continues to push forward with its ambitious 5G expansion plan across India, while grappling with a towering debt situation.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025