Vodafone Idea's Financial Struggles: A New CEO and Expansion Plans Amid Debt Crisis
Vodafone Idea reported a loss of Rs 6,608 crore in Q1 2025, attributed to increased finance costs and government levies. COO Abhijit Kishore will replace Akshaya Moondra as CEO. Revenue rose 5% due to higher ARPU, while the company expanded its 5G rollout amid ongoing financial challenges.
- Country:
- India
Debt-laden telecommunications giant Vodafone Idea (VIL) has announced a widened consolidated loss of Rs 6,608 crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025. The mounting losses are primarily due to rising finance costs and increased government levies.
In a strategic move, Vodafone Idea's board has appointed Chief Operating Officer Abhijit Kishore as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective August 19, succeeding Akshaya Moondra whose three-year term concludes on August 18.
Despite the financial setback, Vodafone Idea has shown resilience with a 5% increase in revenue from operations, fueled by a 15% growth in average revenue per user. The company continues to push forward with its ambitious 5G expansion plan across India, while grappling with a towering debt situation.
