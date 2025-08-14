Revolutionizing Drone Safety: Breakthrough Algorithm from IIT Indore
IIT Indore and Institut Mines-Télécom in France have collaboratively developed a new algorithm to prevent drone collisions. This innovative technology aims to enhance the safety and efficiency of large UAV swarm operations, with potential applications ranging from disaster relief to logistics.
- Country:
- India
In a significant technological advancement, the Indian Institute of Technology Indore (IIT Indore) has created a software-based algorithm aimed at preventing drone collisions. This cutting-edge technology was developed in partnership with the Institut Mines-Télécom in France.
The joint effort, spearheaded by Prof Kapil Ahuja and Amit Raj from IIT Indore's department and Prof Yann Busnel from IMT, has resulted in a new collision-avoidance algorithm. This development promises enhanced safety and smoother flights for large swarms of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
The project offers groundbreaking potential for diverse application areas such as disaster relief, surveillance, agriculture, and logistics. By simplifying complexity and reducing delays, the algorithm allows for more reliable UAV operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
OPPO K13 Turbo Series Revolutionizes Mobile Gaming with Advanced Cooling Technology
How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices
Maharashtra's Educational Revolution: Engaging Students Through Technology and Experiential Learning
India Leads AI Impact Summit to Democratize Technology Solutions
Kaynes Technology's Profits Soar as Space Subsidiary Launches