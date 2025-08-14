Left Menu

Revolutionizing Drone Safety: Breakthrough Algorithm from IIT Indore

IIT Indore and Institut Mines-Télécom in France have collaboratively developed a new algorithm to prevent drone collisions. This innovative technology aims to enhance the safety and efficiency of large UAV swarm operations, with potential applications ranging from disaster relief to logistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 14-08-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 21:53 IST
In a significant technological advancement, the Indian Institute of Technology Indore (IIT Indore) has created a software-based algorithm aimed at preventing drone collisions. This cutting-edge technology was developed in partnership with the Institut Mines-Télécom in France.

The joint effort, spearheaded by Prof Kapil Ahuja and Amit Raj from IIT Indore's department and Prof Yann Busnel from IMT, has resulted in a new collision-avoidance algorithm. This development promises enhanced safety and smoother flights for large swarms of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The project offers groundbreaking potential for diverse application areas such as disaster relief, surveillance, agriculture, and logistics. By simplifying complexity and reducing delays, the algorithm allows for more reliable UAV operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

