Trailblazing the Cosmos: ISRO's Astronomical Endeavors
ISRO Chairman V Narayanan discusses the Indian space agency's ambitious projects, including a rocket to launch a 75,000 kg payload, a mass space station by 2035, and the successful ATS mission. India aims to triple its satellite count, showcasing advancements in space exploration and international collaborations.
ISRO Chairman V Narayanan spoke on Tuesday about the space agency's revolutionary developments, including a rocket likened to a 40-storey building designed to place a 75,000 kg payload into low Earth orbit.
During Osmania University's convocation, he highlighted future ventures such as the NAVIC satellite and the N1 rocket, along with deploying a 6,500 kg US satellite via Indian technology.
With a vision extending to 2035, ISRO plans to construct a 52-tonne space station while also embarking on the Venus Orbiter mission, underscoring India's ascent in space exploration and its competitive standing among space-faring nations.
