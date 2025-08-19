Left Menu

Trailblazing the Cosmos: ISRO's Astronomical Endeavors

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan discusses the Indian space agency's ambitious projects, including a rocket to launch a 75,000 kg payload, a mass space station by 2035, and the successful ATS mission. India aims to triple its satellite count, showcasing advancements in space exploration and international collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan spoke on Tuesday about the space agency's revolutionary developments, including a rocket likened to a 40-storey building designed to place a 75,000 kg payload into low Earth orbit.

During Osmania University's convocation, he highlighted future ventures such as the NAVIC satellite and the N1 rocket, along with deploying a 6,500 kg US satellite via Indian technology.

With a vision extending to 2035, ISRO plans to construct a 52-tonne space station while also embarking on the Venus Orbiter mission, underscoring India's ascent in space exploration and its competitive standing among space-faring nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

