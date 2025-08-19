Trailblazing the Cosmos: ISRO's Astronomical Endeavors

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan spoke on Tuesday about the space agency's revolutionary developments, including a rocket likened to a 40-storey building designed to place a 75,000 kg payload into low Earth orbit.

During Osmania University's convocation, he highlighted future ventures such as the NAVIC satellite and the N1 rocket, along with deploying a 6,500 kg US satellite via Indian technology.

With a vision extending to 2035, ISRO plans to construct a 52-tonne space station while also embarking on the Venus Orbiter mission, underscoring India's ascent in space exploration and its competitive standing among space-faring nations.

