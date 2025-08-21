Google Maps Misadventure: Car Plunges into Pond in Saharanpur

In a startling incident highlighting the pitfalls of digital navigation, four students from Meerut University narrowly escaped when their car, following directions from Google Maps, plunged into a pond in Saharanpur district, Thursday.

The mishap occurred near Sirohi Palace under Sarsawa police station limits as the car veered off the road into the waterbody. Fortunately, the quartet, identified as Surya, Aditya, Anuj, and Ashutosh, managed to escape through the car windows before alerting local authorities.

Law enforcement quickly responded, assisting the young travelers and ensuring their safety. Meanwhile, authorities reiterated the importance of not relying solely on digital maps, advising travelers to remain vigilant about their routes.

