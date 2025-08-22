Left Menu

Anticipation Builds Ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole Speech as Markets Waver

Futures tied to Wall Street's main indexes rose ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech, expected to influence expectations for September's rate cut. Despite mixed market responses, traders anticipate Powell's insights will clarify the Fed's stance on interest rates and inflation-fighting plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 15:23 IST
Anticipation Builds Ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole Speech as Markets Waver
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Futures linked to Wall Street's primary indexes showed a slight rise on Friday as investors eagerly awaited insights from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. Powell's address is expected to clarify the future path of interest rates and monetary policy outlook.

In last year's Wyoming conference, Powell vowed to cut rates and bolster the job market amid rising unemployment. This year, the spotlight shifts to balancing a weakening labor market and inflation concerns. With Powell's remarks slated for 10 a.m. ET, traders have adjusted the odds of a September rate reduction, currently seeing a 71.3% chance of a minor 25-basis-point cut.

Major U.S. stock indexes are on track for weekly losses. The S&P 500, in particular, remains under pressure, logging a fifth consecutive day of declines largely driven by a selloff in leading tech stocks. In specific market moves, Nvidia fell 1.1% in premarket trading, while Alphabet rose 1.2% amid reports of a lucrative cloud deal with Meta.

(With inputs from agencies.)

