Triumphant Opening: England Dominates in Rugby World Cup Kickoff

England showcased their prowess in the Women’s Rugby World Cup opener, thrashing the USA 69-7. The match highlighted England's dominance with 11 tries scored by multiple players, setting the stage as favorites. The tournament opener attracted a significant crowd and marked a promising start to the six-week event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sunderland | Updated: 23-08-2025 01:56 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 01:56 IST
Triumphant Opening: England Dominates in Rugby World Cup Kickoff
England emerged victorious in the opening match of the Women's Rugby World Cup, overpowering the United States with a staggering 69-7 victory. The hosts laid down a formidable marker for the tournament, scoring 11 tries against their opponents.

The game saw standout performances from Ellie Kildunne, Jess Breach, and Lark Atkin-Davies, who each bagged two tries. In front of a packed Stadium of Light, other notable scorers included Sadia Kabeya, Hannah Botterman, Maud Muir, Abby Dow, and Amy Cokayne, thrilling the 43,000-strong crowd.

England's kicking game was also on point, with Zoe Harrison nailing six conversions and Emma Sing adding another. The sole American try came from Erica Jarrell-Searcy, with McKenzie Hawkins converting. The victory sets a high bar in what promises to be an exhilarating six-week tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

