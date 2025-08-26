Spotify's New Messaging Feature Set to Transform User Experience
Spotify introduces a messaging feature to both free and premium users, aiming to enhance user interaction and challenge competitors. Available on mobile devices for users 16+, this relaunch targets a growing subscriber base. Spotify focuses on user growth and new features to reach 1 billion monthly active users.
Spotify Technology has announced the rollout of a new messaging feature across both its free and premium subscription models. This move is part of the streaming giant's strategy to attract more users while facing growing competition in the market.
The messaging service will enable users to chat and share music with their contacts on Spotify. Initially available on mobile devices for users aged 16 and over in selected regions, the feature marks a return to a service removed in 2017 due to low engagement. Spotify is banking on its recent subscriber growth to ensure the feature's success this time around.
With 696 million monthly active users reported in the second quarter, Spotify is also enhancing its video content offerings to increase margins and subscriber numbers. The company is aiming for 1 billion users, as outlined in a Financial Times report, while competing with rivals like Apple Music and Amazon Music.
