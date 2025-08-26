Left Menu

Spotify's New Messaging Feature Set to Transform User Experience

Spotify introduces a messaging feature to both free and premium users, aiming to enhance user interaction and challenge competitors. Available on mobile devices for users 16+, this relaunch targets a growing subscriber base. Spotify focuses on user growth and new features to reach 1 billion monthly active users.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:32 IST
Spotify's New Messaging Feature Set to Transform User Experience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spotify Technology has announced the rollout of a new messaging feature across both its free and premium subscription models. This move is part of the streaming giant's strategy to attract more users while facing growing competition in the market.

The messaging service will enable users to chat and share music with their contacts on Spotify. Initially available on mobile devices for users aged 16 and over in selected regions, the feature marks a return to a service removed in 2017 due to low engagement. Spotify is banking on its recent subscriber growth to ensure the feature's success this time around.

With 696 million monthly active users reported in the second quarter, Spotify is also enhancing its video content offerings to increase margins and subscriber numbers. The company is aiming for 1 billion users, as outlined in a Financial Times report, while competing with rivals like Apple Music and Amazon Music.

TRENDING

1
Cadillac F1 Team Denies Christian Horner Hiring Rumors

Cadillac F1 Team Denies Christian Horner Hiring Rumors

 Global
2
Justice Nagarathna Challenges Supreme Court Collegium’s Transparency

Justice Nagarathna Challenges Supreme Court Collegium’s Transparency

 India
3
Federal Involvement in U.S. Defense Sector Sparks Debate

Federal Involvement in U.S. Defense Sector Sparks Debate

 United States
4
Breaking Language Barriers: Inside the CATTI Exam

Breaking Language Barriers: Inside the CATTI Exam

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025