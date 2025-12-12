Left Menu

Ensuring Fair Competition in the AI Era: CCI's Call for Algorithmic Accountability

A senior CCI official emphasizes the importance of companies performing self-audits to prevent algorithmic collusion and ensure accountability. With increasing digitization, the Competition Commission of India enhances scrutiny on unfair business practices. Companies are advised to embed compliance in their operations to maintain fair competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:17 IST
Ensuring Fair Competition in the AI Era: CCI's Call for Algorithmic Accountability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing concerns over fairness in digital markets, companies are urged to undertake self-audits of their systems. This precaution aims to prevent algorithmic collusion and ensure accountability, according to a senior official from the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

As algorithms become pivotal with market digitization, the CCI has intensified its focus on identifying possibly unfair business practices in the digital realm. K D Singh, a CCI Director, highlighted the potential negative impact of collusion, like cartels and abuse of market power.

Singh emphasized that compliance needs to be an integral part of a company's framework rather than an afterthought, noting AI's dual potential to disrupt or foster competition. Recommendations from CCI's recent study advocate for self-regulation, encouraging companies to embed a culture of disciplined autonomy.

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025