Ensuring Fair Competition in the AI Era: CCI's Call for Algorithmic Accountability

Amid growing concerns over fairness in digital markets, companies are urged to undertake self-audits of their systems. This precaution aims to prevent algorithmic collusion and ensure accountability, according to a senior official from the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

As algorithms become pivotal with market digitization, the CCI has intensified its focus on identifying possibly unfair business practices in the digital realm. K D Singh, a CCI Director, highlighted the potential negative impact of collusion, like cartels and abuse of market power.

Singh emphasized that compliance needs to be an integral part of a company's framework rather than an afterthought, noting AI's dual potential to disrupt or foster competition. Recommendations from CCI's recent study advocate for self-regulation, encouraging companies to embed a culture of disciplined autonomy.