Intuition vs AI: The Decision-Making Dilemma for Indian Professionals

A majority of Indian professionals still lean on intuition and trusted peers over AI in decision-making, according to LinkedIn's latest research. The study highlights a significant gap as 83% of respondents favor human judgment despite AI's rising influence.

The survey, encompassing 19,268 professionals globally, indicates that mastering AI feels burdensome for many. Nonetheless, around 78% of participants are optimistic about AI enhancing their work-life, even if 67% feel overwhelmed by the expected pace of AI adoption.

LinkedIn's findings show executives emphasizing AI proficiency in performance evaluations and hiring, yet AI's role remains primarily confined to aiding routine tasks rather than making complex decisions. Human judgment continues to be pivotal, with colleagues and managers playing crucial roles in critical choice-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)