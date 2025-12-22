Left Menu

Motherson Secures New Potential in Global Automotive Wiring Business

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd enters into talks to acquire Nexans Autoelectric's global wiring harness business at 207 million euros. The acquisition aims to expand Motherson's global footprint, leveraging AutoElectric's engineering capabilities to drive innovation in wiring solutions across passenger and commercial vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 15:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd announced on Monday that it is in discussions to acquire the global wiring harness division of Nexans autoelectric GmbH. The potential acquisition is valued at 207 million euros, emphasizing Motherson's ambition to enhance its presence in the automotive wiring sector.

The company's subsidiary, Motherson Global Investments B.V., is leading exclusive negotiations to procure the entire business of AutoElectric, pending employee consultations and regulatory approvals. Motherson's Chairman, Vivek Chaand Sehgal, highlighted the strategic significance of this acquisition for expanding the company's global reach and innovation capabilities.

AutoElectric, a seasoned player in manufacturing automotive wiring harnesses, boasts a robust global presence with operations in eleven countries. The anticipated transaction, set to be finalized by Q1 FY27, will see Motherson benefiting from advanced technological integration and a strengthened market position.

