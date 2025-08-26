Left Menu

IOB donates Rs 62-lakh scanner to TTD for screening laddu ingredients

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 26-08-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 20:48 IST
IOB donates Rs 62-lakh scanner to TTD for screening laddu ingredients
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Overseas Bank on Tuesday donated a Rs 62-lakh scanner to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which will help the temple body to screen ingredients going into its famous laddu and annaprasadams (consecrated sweet and food).

The bank's director Chandra Reddy donated the 'Smith Detection Hi-Scanner machine' to TTD executive officer J Syamala Rao.

''The Indian Overseas Bank, Tirupati, has donated a Smith Detection Hi-Scanner machine worth Rs 61.72 lakhs to TTD,'' a press release said.

The scanner will be installed near the Srivari Temple Ugranam in Tirumala to check raw materials before they are used for preparing laddu prasadams and annaprasadams, said the temple body.

TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, the richest Hindu shrine in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DRI seizes 9 kg narcotics worth Rs 40 cr in Delhi

DRI seizes 9 kg narcotics worth Rs 40 cr in Delhi

 India
2
Rain mayhem in Jammu region: 11 dead, including 7 in landslide on Vaishno Devi route

Rain mayhem in Jammu region: 11 dead, including 7 in landslide on Vaishno De...

 India
3
BRIEF-Nayara Energy Says It Appoints Teymur Abasguliyev As Chief Executive Officer, He Will Take Charge As CEO In September

BRIEF-Nayara Energy Says It Appoints Teymur Abasguliyev As Chief Executive O...

 Global
4
Jammu administration restricts night movement of people due to flood threat: Official order.

Jammu administration restricts night movement of people due to flood threat:...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025