Left Menu

PE major TPG exits Sai Life Sciences, sells 14.7 pc stake for Rs 2,675 cr

Private equity major TPG on Tuesday exited Sai Life Sciences after divesting its entire 14.7 per cent stake in the pharmaceutical company for Rs 2,675 crore through open market transactions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 21:58 IST
PE major TPG exits Sai Life Sciences, sells 14.7 pc stake for Rs 2,675 cr
The National Stock Exchange of India Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Private equity major TPG on Tuesday exited Sai Life Sciences after divesting its entire 14.7 per cent stake in the pharmaceutical company for Rs 2,675 crore through open market transactions.

US-based TPG through its affiliate -- TPG Asia VII SF Pte Ltd -- offloaded a little over 3.07 crore equity shares in three tranches representing a 14.72 per cent stake in Hyderabad-based Sai Life Sciences, as per the bulk deal data available on the NSE.

The transaction was value around Rs 2,675.64 crore, shares were executed in the price range of Rs 871.01-871.86 apiece.

Meanwhile, Paris-based Societe Generale bought 14.06 lakh shares, or 0.67 per cent stake, in Sai Life Sciences while Goldman Sachs Singapore acquired 11.04 shares, amounting to a 0.53 per cent holding in the pharmaceutical company.

The shares were picked up in the price range of Rs 871-871.05 per piece, taking the combined deal value to Rs 218.71 crore.

Details of the other buyers of Sai Life Sciences' shares could not be ascertained on the exchange.

Shares of Sai Life Sciences plunged 5.76 per cent to close at Rs 854.70 apiece on the NSE.

In June this year, TPG pared a 10 per cent stake in Sai Life Sciences for Rs 1,505 crore.

In a separate bulk deal on the NSE, Plutus Wealth Management bought an additional 42.50 lakh equity shares or 0.51 per cent stake in Sammaan Capital for Rs 51 crore through an open market transaction.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 119.69 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 50.87 crore.

After the latest transaction, Plutus Wealth Management's holding in Sammaan Capital rose to 8.45 per cent from 7.94 per cent.

Details of the sellers of Sammaan Capital's shares could not be identified on the bourse.

Shares of Sammaan Capital fell 2.16 per cent to settle at Rs 118.29 apiece on the NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Power S&P 500 Amid Fed Concerns

Tech Giants Power S&P 500 Amid Fed Concerns

 Global
2
U.S. Commerce Department Hits 10 Nations with Steel Tariffs

U.S. Commerce Department Hits 10 Nations with Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Fed Governor Battles Trump Over Controversial Firing Attempt

Fed Governor Battles Trump Over Controversial Firing Attempt

 United States
4
Heavy Rains Cause Chaos in Rajasthan

Heavy Rains Cause Chaos in Rajasthan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025