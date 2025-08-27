FAA Headquarters Relocation & Tech Overhaul Initiated

In a significant shift, the U.S. Transportation Department announced plans to relocate the Federal Aviation Administration's headquarters staff from their current location to the main department building in Washington, D.C.

This strategic move, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters, aims at unifying agency operations and facilities. The relocation is part of a broader initiative to phase out legacy systems and integrate advanced technologies.

The department emphasized its commitment to streamlining processes, consolidating administrative functions, and modernizing infrastructure, aiming for heightened efficiency and better service to the American public.

(With inputs from agencies.)