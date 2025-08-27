Chinese AI Stocks Surge After Government Initiative

In a boost for China's stock markets, shares surged on Wednesday, driven by strong interest in artificial intelligence-related stocks. This came after the government's release of a guideline to accelerate AI adoption across various sectors.

The CSI300 Index climbed by 0.7% by lunchtime, while the Shanghai Composite Index saw a 0.3% increase. Although the Hang Seng was largely flat, the Hang Seng Tech Index gained 0.6%.

The government's 'AI Plus' initiative aims to expand AI applications in technology and consumption. This sparked a rally in AI, cloud computing, and semiconductor stocks, with the CSI AI Index hitting a midday high, marking a 5.5% increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)