US Open Day 4: American Triumphs and Iconic Matches

Emma Navarro, last year's semi-finalist and American 10th seed, clinched a decisive victory over fellow American Caty McNally with a 6-2, 6-1 finish on Wednesday at the US Open.

Meanwhile, British sensation Emma Raducanu efficiently dispatched Janice Tjen, securing her spot in the third round with a 6-2, 6-1 win, highlighted by eight aces.

Amid the competitive atmosphere, major players like Djokovic and Sabalenka showcased their skills, and Naomi Osaka made headlines by swiftly advancing. The tournament buzz continued with intense matches and standout performances from the circuit's leading names.

(With inputs from agencies.)