US Open Day 4: American Triumphs and Iconic Matches

On the fourth day of the US Open at Flushing Meadows, Emma Navarro and Emma Raducanu advanced in their respective matches. The tournament's excitement was highlighted by intense matches, including big names like Djokovic and Sabalenka, and notable performances from stars like Osaka, Alcaraz, and Medvedev.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 22:17 IST
Emma Navarro, last year's semi-finalist and American 10th seed, clinched a decisive victory over fellow American Caty McNally with a 6-2, 6-1 finish on Wednesday at the US Open.

Meanwhile, British sensation Emma Raducanu efficiently dispatched Janice Tjen, securing her spot in the third round with a 6-2, 6-1 win, highlighted by eight aces.

Amid the competitive atmosphere, major players like Djokovic and Sabalenka showcased their skills, and Naomi Osaka made headlines by swiftly advancing. The tournament buzz continued with intense matches and standout performances from the circuit's leading names.

