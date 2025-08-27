Left Menu

Erdogan Unveils 'Steel Dome': A New Era for Turkish Defense

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated the 'Steel Dome,' an integrated air defense system. This development signifies a new era for Turkey's defense capabilities, combining sea-based and land-based platforms. The system, involving significant financial investment, aims to boost national security amidst regional conflicts and future challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 27-08-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 22:41 IST
In a significant stride for Turkey's defense capabilities, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated the country's integrated air defense system, the 'Steel Dome,' on Wednesday. This development marks what Erdogan termed a watershed moment for Turkey and its defense industry.

During the unveiling at the Ankara facilities of defense contractor Aselsan, Erdogan highlighted the strength these systems represent for Turkey. The 'Steel Dome' integrates sea-based and land-based air defense platforms and sensors, forming a network to protect Turkish airspace. The project, which began development in August last year, recently advanced with 47 vehicles valued at USD 460 million.

Erdogan emphasized the importance of self-reliance in radar and air defense systems amidst current security challenges, particularly given nearby conflicts. Turkey's defense strategy has evolved following its ejection from the US-led F-35 program, further fueling its drive towards military self-sufficiency.

