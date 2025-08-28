Hong Kong's National Security Trial: A Spotlight on Jimmy Lai

The courtroom drama involving Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has reached its climax as closing submissions in his national security trial concluded. This pivotal case has attracted international scrutiny, epitomizing the challenges faced by the pro-democracy movement in the Chinese-governed city.

The 77-year-old is accused of using his newspaper, Apple Daily, as a conduit for seditious activities and collusion with foreign entities. As the trial stretched over 156 days, it became a symbol of China's tightened grip on Hong Kong's freedoms post-2019 mass protests.

With a possibility of life imprisonment looming over Lai, the case has ignited debate on whether the proceedings are politically driven. While some countries decry the trial as unfair, Chinese authorities assert that it's a matter of upholding legal order.

