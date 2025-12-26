Christmas Celebrations Shelved in China Amid Government Crackdown

In an unprecedented move, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has imposed stringent restrictions on Christmas celebrations across the country, leaving faith communities disheartened, according to reports by The Epoch Times (TET).

House churches in provinces like Shandong, Zhejiang, and Sichuan were reportedly disrupted by state security agents as congregants attempted to gather for Christmas Eve services. These interventions highlight the widening scope of state control over religious expression.

Educational institutions issued warnings to students about participating in or publicizing Christmas events, while police in Shanghai took action against spontaneous street gatherings. The once vibrant commercial Christmas displays were visibly reduced, constrained to select areas allowed by the state. Observers noted that religious practices were predominantly confined to CCP-approved venues, further diluting public expressions of Christmas spirit.

In Qingdao's Shandong Province, Pastor Huang recounted how official mandates against group gatherings forced his congregation to hold a modest, private meeting at home. Speaking to TET, he lamented the disappearance of festive cheer, attributing it to heightened restrictions seen throughout the nation. Meanwhile, in Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province, famed for its substantial Christian demographic, Pastor Wang reported that only government-registered churches were cleared for holding Christmas events. The atmosphere remains tense as several believers remain detained from earlier in December.

Under current CCP policies, only state-sanctioned churches, in line with the Communist Party's directives, receive official recognition. Sermons and church activities are required to align with the CCP's National Religious Affairs Administration, often replacing traditional Christian symbols with imagery of CCP leaders, as noted by The Epoch Times.

