Rahul Gandhi's Stand on Education and Weaving: A Call for Intellectual Freedom and Industry Revival

Rahul Gandhi voices concerns over BJP-RSS's alleged ideological influence on educational and research institutions like ISI and advocates for intellectual freedom. He also highlights the adverse impact of US tariffs on Bhadohi's weaving industry, urging policy interventions to revive this traditional art and support local artisans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 23:00 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the BJP-RSS of attempting to erode educational and institutional independence in India, emphasizing the need for institutions to prioritize knowledge and science over ideology.

During a recent interaction with students of the Indian Statistical Institute, Gandhi echoed their concerns about ideological interference in academic councils and curriculum control. He asserts that such moves threaten the intellectual growth of the nation and the future of its youth.

In a different sector, Gandhi criticized the government's inaction on US tariffs that harm India's carpet industry in Bhadohi, advocating for policy changes to support artisans and preserve this cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

