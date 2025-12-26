Rahul Gandhi's Stand on Education and Weaving: A Call for Intellectual Freedom and Industry Revival

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the BJP-RSS of attempting to erode educational and institutional independence in India, emphasizing the need for institutions to prioritize knowledge and science over ideology.

During a recent interaction with students of the Indian Statistical Institute, Gandhi echoed their concerns about ideological interference in academic councils and curriculum control. He asserts that such moves threaten the intellectual growth of the nation and the future of its youth.

In a different sector, Gandhi criticized the government's inaction on US tariffs that harm India's carpet industry in Bhadohi, advocating for policy changes to support artisans and preserve this cultural heritage.

