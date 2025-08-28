Left Menu

Turkish Espionage Probe: High-Profile Arrests at Assan Group

Turkish authorities have detained Emin Oner and Gurcan Okumus, the owner and general manager of Assan Group, amid a military espionage probe. Suspected of links to Fethullah Gulen's network, they face allegations of espionage and involvement in a 2016 coup attempt. Investigations continue, including business audits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 28-08-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 10:03 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a dramatic development, Turkish authorities have detained Emin Oner and Gurcan Okumus, leading figures of the Assan Group, a defense and construction giant. They face allegations of military espionage as part of a broader investigation.

Sources reveal that the duo is suspected of having ties to the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused by Ankara of orchestrating the coup attempt in 2016. The arrests underline intensifying scrutiny of potential internal threats to national security.

Authorities have also placed Assan Group's operations under tight surveillance. With 10 subsidiary companies now under trustee management, the ongoing probe extends to their homes and offices as investigators dig deeper into the alleged conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

