Left Menu

Nvidia Concerns Jolt Asian Markets Amid Trade War Tensions

Asian stock markets encountered volatility as concerns over Nvidia's China business affected regional suppliers, impacting shares like Taiwan Semiconductor and Samsung. While Chinese rivals like SMIC and Cambricon surged, Nvidia's revenue miss and geopolitical tensions added to the market's nervousness, fueling the Asian tech sector's fluctuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 11:57 IST
Nvidia Concerns Jolt Asian Markets Amid Trade War Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian stock markets witnessed a tumultuous session on Thursday, driven by anxieties surrounding Nvidia's operations in China, which are influenced by ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions. Concerns particularly hurt regional suppliers, affecting stocks such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Samsung Electronics.

While Nvidia's Chinese competitors experienced gains, broader apprehensions about Nvidia arose from a slight revenue shortfall and its geopolitical entanglements. Notably, SMIC's shares climbed 9.3%, while Cambricon Technologies saw an 8.2% increase, boosting the STAR 50 Index of Chinese growth stocks.

The uncertainty extended to currency and commodities markets, with the dollar on the defensive against the backdrop of potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. Despite some stability in European equities, overall market sentiment remained cautious amid fluctuating trade negotiations and central bank pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kejriwal Calls for Higher Tariffs on US Imports to Protect Indian Farmers

Kejriwal Calls for Higher Tariffs on US Imports to Protect Indian Farmers

 India
2
Destructive Assault on Kyiv: EU Delegation Damaged

Destructive Assault on Kyiv: EU Delegation Damaged

 Global
3
Kamal Haasan Calls for a United Front Against US Tariffs

Kamal Haasan Calls for a United Front Against US Tariffs

 India
4
We had brought Aparajita Bill for women safety, but Centre not approving it: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee at party's students' wing rally.

We had brought Aparajita Bill for women safety, but Centre not approving it:...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025