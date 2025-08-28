Left Menu

Internet Platforms Take On Ofcom: The Free Speech Battle

U.S. internet forums, 4chan and Kiwi Farms, have legally challenged the UK's Ofcom, claiming the enforcement of online safety laws infringes on American free speech rights. This lawsuit elevates the ongoing conflict between tech groups and European regulators. The forums argue that their operations are protected under U.S. law.

Legal tensions mount as U.S.-based internet forums 4chan and Kiwi Farms file a lawsuit against Britain's media regulator, Ofcom, challenging the country's online safety law, which they argue infringes on American free speech rights.

Ofcom's push to enforce these regulations has prompted criticism, with U.S. President Donald Trump leading the charge against what is perceived as a crackdown on American companies by foreign powers.

The suit highlights a growing global debate over free speech and regulation, illustrating concerns over sovereignty and control in the digital age.

