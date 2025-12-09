Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Suppression of Free Speech in Telangana

Tensions have flared in Telangana as a case was registered against BJP's Social Media In-Charge, Sumiran Komarraju, and two other team members over a poster critical of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's two-year governance. The controversial poster accuses the CM of alleged corruption and unfulfilled promises.

Senior BJP leaders have slammed the action as a suppression of free speech. Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy criticized the arrest, pointing to the perceived contradiction between the state government's investment summit and its alleged oppressive tactics against opposition voices.

BJP members maintain that the posters reflect legitimate questions from citizens regarding the Congress government's unfulfilled commitments. They argue that the ruling party's reactionary stance is deterring investors and stifling political discourse, heightening political tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)