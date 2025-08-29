Left Menu

FTC Targets Gmail Over Alleged Partisan Spam Filtering

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission's Chairman, Andrew Ferguson, has accused Gmail of employing partisan filtering practices. In a letter to Alphabet's CEO, Ferguson claimed Gmail's spam filters disproportionately block emails from Republican senders while allowing similar Democratic messages. Google has previously denied such allegations.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission, through its Chairman Andrew Ferguson, has leveled accusations against Gmail for what it describes as 'partisan filtering'. This accusation was made public in a letter addressed to Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, Gmail's parent company, said the FTC on Thursday.

According to Ferguson, Gmail's spam filters are allegedly designed in a way that consistently prevents emails from Republican senders to reach consumers, while emails from Democratic senders pass through without issues.

In response, Google has dismissed similar claims made by Republicans and conservatives on past occasions, maintaining its stance against the allegations.

