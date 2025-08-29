Left Menu

U.S. Open Goes Retro-Futuristic with 3D Tennis Magic

The U.S. Open introduces interactive 3D animated replays for fans, complete with an AI commentator. As tech-savvy viewers enjoy tracking matches via cartoon versions of players, traditionalists express mixed feelings. Despite debates, the innovation complements live games, enhancing the experience for those on the go.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 03:00 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 03:00 IST
U.S. Open Goes Retro-Futuristic with 3D Tennis Magic
This year's U.S. Open offers a novel experience for tennis aficionados: animated replays of matches featuring 3D cartoon avatars of the world's top players. The matches can now be watched with a diplomatically adept AI commentator, designed to avoid conflict and controversies.

Jannik Sinner, the world number one, mesmerized fans as his digital counterpart emerged in vivid yellow in just over a minute on the official app. This technological marvel uses player tracking data to generate animated depictions of real-time matches.

Despite the innovation, not everyone is thrilled. Some, like retired visitor Sue Morgan, are unimpressed by the virtual shift. The AI commentator recorded 5 million interactions, yet still aims to enhance—not replace—the live tennis thrill.

