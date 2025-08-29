U.S. Open Goes Retro-Futuristic with 3D Tennis Magic

This year's U.S. Open offers a novel experience for tennis aficionados: animated replays of matches featuring 3D cartoon avatars of the world's top players. The matches can now be watched with a diplomatically adept AI commentator, designed to avoid conflict and controversies.

Jannik Sinner, the world number one, mesmerized fans as his digital counterpart emerged in vivid yellow in just over a minute on the official app. This technological marvel uses player tracking data to generate animated depictions of real-time matches.

Despite the innovation, not everyone is thrilled. Some, like retired visitor Sue Morgan, are unimpressed by the virtual shift. The AI commentator recorded 5 million interactions, yet still aims to enhance—not replace—the live tennis thrill.

(With inputs from agencies.)