AI Anxiety Shadows Wall Street: Technology Stocks Dip Amid Investment Concerns

Wall Street indices dipped as concerns about AI investments affected tech stocks. Oracle shares fell nearly 5% due to a failed data center deal. Amazon showed slight gains on news of talks to invest in OpenAI. Key sectors, including technology, responded to debt and spending concerns around AI initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 00:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's main indices faltered on Wednesday, driven down by investor jitters over artificial intelligence-related trade impacts on technology stocks. Notably, Oracle's stock declined nearly 5% following a report that Blue Owl Capital, its primary data center partner, decided against supporting a $10 billion venture for Oracle's next facility.

On the upside, Amazon.com rose slightly by 0.3% after reports surfaced suggesting it's in negotiations to invest approximately $10 billion in ChatGPT maker, OpenAI. Market hesitancy continues due to apprehensions about the tech sector accruing more debt for AI developments.

Amidst these market dynamics, AI frontrunner Nvidia saw a 3.4% drop, while shares of chipmaker Broadcom decreased by 5.5%, leading to a 3.3% dip in a broader chips index. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller provided some optimism, remarking on the potential to lower interest rates as the job market softens, while inflation data awaits release by the Commerce Department on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

