US Open Day 6: Alcaraz and Rybakina Make Headlines at Flushing Meadows

The sixth day of the US Open highlighted notable performances, including Carlos Alcaraz advancing to the last 16 and Elena Rybakina eliminating Emma Raducanu to achieve her first fourth-round appearance at Flushing Meadows. Under partially cloudy skies, renowned players battled it out at Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong stadiums.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 23:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The sixth day of the US Open at Flushing Meadows turned the spotlight on several remarkable matches. Spanish second seed Carlos Alcaraz confidently progressed to the last 16 after defeating Italy's Luciano Darderi in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4, 6-0.

In another compelling match, ninth seed Elena Rybakina, who clinched the Wimbledon title in 2022, triumphed over previous U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu with a decisive 6-1, 6-2 victory. With this win, Rybakina makes her first fourth-round appearance in this prestigious tournament.

Under partially cloudy skies, with temperatures around 24 degrees Celsius, the atmosphere was electric as matches unfolded at the iconic Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong stadiums. The day's key matches included not just Alcaraz and Rybakina's victories, but also other thrilling contests featuring renowned players.

