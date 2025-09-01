Left Menu

China Aims to Elevate Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced China's intention to collaborate with members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to enhance regional security. While speaking in Tianjin, Xi emphasized the SCO's role as a pioneer in new international relations and its stance against external interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tianjin | Updated: 01-09-2025 08:11 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 08:11 IST
China Aims to Elevate Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a strategic move to bolster regional security, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged China's cooperation with fellow Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) members.

Addressing leaders in Tianjin, Xi articulated the forum's pivotal role in fostering new types of international relations.

He further highlighted the SCO's firm opposition to any external meddling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boca Juniors Triumphs with Third Consecutive Win

Boca Juniors Triumphs with Third Consecutive Win

 Global
2
Dramatic SUV Crash at Russian Consulate in Sydney

Dramatic SUV Crash at Russian Consulate in Sydney

 Australia
3
South Korea Halts 'Voice of Freedom' Broadcast Amid Tension Easing Measures

South Korea Halts 'Voice of Freedom' Broadcast Amid Tension Easing Measures

 South Korea
4
Rajasthan Rains: Lightning Strikes and Floods Devastate Region

Rajasthan Rains: Lightning Strikes and Floods Devastate Region

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025