China Aims to Elevate Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
Chinese President Xi Jinping announced China's intention to collaborate with members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to enhance regional security. While speaking in Tianjin, Xi emphasized the SCO's role as a pioneer in new international relations and its stance against external interference.
In a strategic move to bolster regional security, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged China's cooperation with fellow Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) members.
Addressing leaders in Tianjin, Xi articulated the forum's pivotal role in fostering new types of international relations.
He further highlighted the SCO's firm opposition to any external meddling.
