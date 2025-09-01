Left Menu

European Shares Rise Amid Novo Nordisk's Heart-Health Drug Success

European stocks slightly increased as healthcare shares, notably Novo Nordisk, boosted the market after its drug Wegovy showed superior heart-protective benefits compared to Eli Lilly's treatments. The STOXX 600 index rose, with healthcare stocks performing well. Defense stocks also gained due to a military acquisition deal involving Britain and Norway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 13:05 IST
European Shares Rise Amid Novo Nordisk's Heart-Health Drug Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares edged higher on Monday, buoyed by gains in healthcare stocks following positive data on Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug, Wegovy. The drug showed superior heart-protective benefits compared to Eli Lilly's treatments, pushing the pan-European STOXX 600 index up 0.26% as of early morning trading.

Novo Nordisk's shares climbed 3.1% after announcing that Wegovy reduced the risk of heart attack, stroke, or death by 57% in comparison to Eli Lilly's medicines Mounjaro and Zepbound. Defense stocks also saw gains, with BAE Systems rising 2% after Norway selected Britain as a strategic partner for a major new frigate acquisition worth approximately 10 billion pounds.

In the U.S., a court ruled largely against President Donald Trump's tariffs but allowed them to stay temporarily pending appeals. Trading volumes were anticipated to be low due to a U.S. holiday, leaving a quieter trading day on the other side of the Atlantic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emerging Markets Tread Carefully Amid Economic Data and Political Turmoil

Emerging Markets Tread Carefully Amid Economic Data and Political Turmoil

 Global
2
Supreme Court Rejects Criticism of Ethanol-Blended Fuel Rollout

Supreme Court Rejects Criticism of Ethanol-Blended Fuel Rollout

 India
3
University of Kalba Expands Board of Trustees

University of Kalba Expands Board of Trustees

 United Arab Emirates
4
The Power of Words: Revolutionizing Patient Care through Effective Communication

The Power of Words: Revolutionizing Patient Care through Effective Communica...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025