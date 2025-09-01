European Shares Rise Amid Novo Nordisk's Heart-Health Drug Success

European shares edged higher on Monday, buoyed by gains in healthcare stocks following positive data on Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug, Wegovy. The drug showed superior heart-protective benefits compared to Eli Lilly's treatments, pushing the pan-European STOXX 600 index up 0.26% as of early morning trading.

Novo Nordisk's shares climbed 3.1% after announcing that Wegovy reduced the risk of heart attack, stroke, or death by 57% in comparison to Eli Lilly's medicines Mounjaro and Zepbound. Defense stocks also saw gains, with BAE Systems rising 2% after Norway selected Britain as a strategic partner for a major new frigate acquisition worth approximately 10 billion pounds.

In the U.S., a court ruled largely against President Donald Trump's tariffs but allowed them to stay temporarily pending appeals. Trading volumes were anticipated to be low due to a U.S. holiday, leaving a quieter trading day on the other side of the Atlantic.

(With inputs from agencies.)