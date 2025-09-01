Left Menu

Eric Trump Champions Crypto at Tokyo Metaplanet Meeting

Eric Trump supported Metaplanet, a Japanese bitcoin treasury company, at a shareholder meeting in Tokyo. The company plans to raise funds for more bitcoin acquisition. Metaplanet's shift from hospitality to crypto has yielded dividends, making it a significant bitcoin holder. Eric Trump remains influential in the crypto sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 13:15 IST
Eric Trump made a notable appearance in Tokyo to back Metaplanet, a Japanese bitcoin treasury firm, as the company seeks to expand its international crypto ventures. As an adviser since March, Trump's presence at the extraordinary shareholders' meeting highlights the Trump's family's increasing involvement in the cryptocurrency world.

Metaplanet convened the meeting to secure shareholder approval for selling 550 million new shares overseas, aiming to raise 130.3 billion yen ($884.41 million) primarily to purchase additional bitcoin. Despite no formal comment from the company or Trump on the meeting, the capital-raising plan was successfully approved, according to attendees.

The financial landscape shift, influenced by individuals like Donald Trump, underscores the growing importance of crypto assets. Meanwhile, Metaplanet's transition from a hotel business to a prominent crypto player pays homage to the firm's success and expanding bitcoin holdings, even as its stock faces volatilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

