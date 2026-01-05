Left Menu

Record-Breaking Bluefin Tuna Sale at Tokyo Auction

A Japanese restaurant paid a record 510 million yen for a bluefin tuna at Tokyo's Toyosu fish market. The 243 kg fish was bought by Kiyomura Corp, operator of Sushizanmai. The purchase aims to boost spirit amid economic challenges under Japan's new government led by Sanae Takaichi.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Japanese sushi restaurant has set a new record by bidding 510 million yen ($3.24 million) for a single bluefin tuna at Tokyo's Toyosu fish market, the highest price ever paid at the annual New Year auction.

Weighing 243 kg (536 pounds), the bluefin was purchased by Kiyomura Corp, the operator of the popular sushi restaurant chain, Sushizanmai. Kiyoshi Kimura, the Kiyomura chief, expressed hope for economic improvement under the administration of Japan's first female prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, and stated that this purchase is aimed at lifting everyone's spirits.

This breathtaking bid surpassed Kiyomura's previous record of 333.6 million yen in 2019. The giant tuna was transported to Sushizanmai's main branch, sliced up, and distributed to restaurants nationwide, with dishes sold at usual prices.

