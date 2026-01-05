A Japanese sushi restaurant has set a new record by bidding 510 million yen ($3.24 million) for a single bluefin tuna at Tokyo's Toyosu fish market, the highest price ever paid at the annual New Year auction.

Weighing 243 kg (536 pounds), the bluefin was purchased by Kiyomura Corp, the operator of the popular sushi restaurant chain, Sushizanmai. Kiyoshi Kimura, the Kiyomura chief, expressed hope for economic improvement under the administration of Japan's first female prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, and stated that this purchase is aimed at lifting everyone's spirits.

This breathtaking bid surpassed Kiyomura's previous record of 333.6 million yen in 2019. The giant tuna was transported to Sushizanmai's main branch, sliced up, and distributed to restaurants nationwide, with dishes sold at usual prices.