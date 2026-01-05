Record-Breaking Tuna Bid: Tokyo's Sushi Sensation
A Tokyo-based sushi restaurant chain, Sushizanmai, set a new record by purchasing a single bluefin tuna for 510 million yen ($3.24 million) at Toyosu fish market. The tuna, weighing 243 kg, was procured by Kiyomura Corp. The event marked a new high in the annual New Year auction.
The 243 kg tuna was proudly claimed by the firm's chief, Kiyoshi Kimura, known as the 'Tuna King', surpassing his own previous record of 333.6 million yen from 2019. Kimura expressed surprise, expecting the winning bid to be around 400 million yen.
The prized fish was swiftly transported to Sushizanmai's head branch, where it was prepared and distributed across the chain's restaurants. Kimura stated the tuna dishes will be offered at their usual prices, aiming to uplift spirits amidst the current economic climate.
