Record-Breaking Tuna Bid: Tokyo's Sushi Sensation

A Tokyo sushi restaurant chain, Sushizanmai, made headlines by paying an unprecedented 510 million yen ($3.24 million) for a giant bluefin tuna at the Toyosu fish market's annual New Year auction. This staggering bid, made by Kiyomura Corp, has set a new record.

The 243 kg tuna was proudly claimed by the firm's chief, Kiyoshi Kimura, known as the 'Tuna King', surpassing his own previous record of 333.6 million yen from 2019. Kimura expressed surprise, expecting the winning bid to be around 400 million yen.

The prized fish was swiftly transported to Sushizanmai's head branch, where it was prepared and distributed across the chain's restaurants. Kimura stated the tuna dishes will be offered at their usual prices, aiming to uplift spirits amidst the current economic climate.