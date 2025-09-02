Tennis Titans: Drama Unfolds at U.S. Open Quarterfinals
The U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows saw dramatic matches as Karolina Muchova survived a thrilling contest against Marta Kostyuk, and Lorenzo Musetti dominated Jaume Munar. Iconic players like Naomi Osaka, Iga Swiatek, and Novak Djokovic are advancing, reflecting intense competition and promising an exciting battle for the championship.
The U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows showcased intense tennis action, with Karolina Muchova triumphing over Marta Kostyuk in a nail-biting match. The Czech eleventh seed held her nerve to secure a 6-3 6-7(0) 6-3 victory and sets up a thrilling quarterfinal against Naomi Osaka.
Lorenzo Musetti delivered a commanding performance against Spain's Jaume Munar, advancing with a decisive 6-3 6-0 6-1 victory. The Italian tenth seed moves forward, marking a first-time quarterfinal appearance at this prestigious tournament.
Naomi Osaka cemented her place in the quarterfinals by knocking out Coco Gauff, while Iga Swiatek and Felix Auger-Aliassime are also advancing. The quarterfinals promise riveting matchups with tennis heavyweights like Novak Djokovic preparing for their contests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Naomi Osaka Shines in Flushing Meadows Showdown Against Gauff
Naomi Osaka Shines in Dominant Display Against Gauff
Iga Swiatek's Stellar Quarter-Final Return at the U.S. Open
Iga Swiatek Charges into Quarter-Finals: A New Milestone in Grand Slam History
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Grand Slam Form