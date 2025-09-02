Left Menu

Tennis Titans: Drama Unfolds at U.S. Open Quarterfinals

The U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows saw dramatic matches as Karolina Muchova survived a thrilling contest against Marta Kostyuk, and Lorenzo Musetti dominated Jaume Munar. Iconic players like Naomi Osaka, Iga Swiatek, and Novak Djokovic are advancing, reflecting intense competition and promising an exciting battle for the championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 02:09 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 02:09 IST
Tennis Titans: Drama Unfolds at U.S. Open Quarterfinals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows showcased intense tennis action, with Karolina Muchova triumphing over Marta Kostyuk in a nail-biting match. The Czech eleventh seed held her nerve to secure a 6-3 6-7(0) 6-3 victory and sets up a thrilling quarterfinal against Naomi Osaka.

Lorenzo Musetti delivered a commanding performance against Spain's Jaume Munar, advancing with a decisive 6-3 6-0 6-1 victory. The Italian tenth seed moves forward, marking a first-time quarterfinal appearance at this prestigious tournament.

Naomi Osaka cemented her place in the quarterfinals by knocking out Coco Gauff, while Iga Swiatek and Felix Auger-Aliassime are also advancing. The quarterfinals promise riveting matchups with tennis heavyweights like Novak Djokovic preparing for their contests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.N. Nuclear Watchdog Discovers Mysterious Uranium Traces in Syria

U.N. Nuclear Watchdog Discovers Mysterious Uranium Traces in Syria

 Global
2
Colombia's Tax Reform: A Major Fiscal Overhaul Faces Congressional Hurdles

Colombia's Tax Reform: A Major Fiscal Overhaul Faces Congressional Hurdles

 Global
3
Giuliani to Receive Medal of Freedom Amid Controversy and Injury

Giuliani to Receive Medal of Freedom Amid Controversy and Injury

 United States
4
Transfer Deadline Day Extravaganza: Big Moves Across Top Soccer Leagues

Transfer Deadline Day Extravaganza: Big Moves Across Top Soccer Leagues

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025