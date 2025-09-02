Tennis Titans: Drama Unfolds at U.S. Open Quarterfinals

The U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows showcased intense tennis action, with Karolina Muchova triumphing over Marta Kostyuk in a nail-biting match. The Czech eleventh seed held her nerve to secure a 6-3 6-7(0) 6-3 victory and sets up a thrilling quarterfinal against Naomi Osaka.

Lorenzo Musetti delivered a commanding performance against Spain's Jaume Munar, advancing with a decisive 6-3 6-0 6-1 victory. The Italian tenth seed moves forward, marking a first-time quarterfinal appearance at this prestigious tournament.

Naomi Osaka cemented her place in the quarterfinals by knocking out Coco Gauff, while Iga Swiatek and Felix Auger-Aliassime are also advancing. The quarterfinals promise riveting matchups with tennis heavyweights like Novak Djokovic preparing for their contests.

(With inputs from agencies.)